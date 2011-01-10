Austria News

“I have hacked the computer of Viennas police”, boasted a 15-year-old teenager to his friends. His friends worried about the security of Vienna and went directly to the police to tell them the news. The policemen themselfes were not able to notice the uninvited intruder in their computer system.

There was a quick reaction after the information was reported. The computer of the 15-year-old boy was confiscated. Now the police wants to know how it was possible to get into Viennas police system. But there are also doubts if the story is true. Yesterday almost all Austrian newspapers reported about it, but the police don’t wanted to confirm the hack. To play if safe, the police changed all their passwords. You never know.