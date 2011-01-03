Austria News

Yesterday the airport in Salzburg listed an inrush of Russian tourists. 11.000 holidaymakers from Russia arrived in one day. Mainly young families with many children from the middle class, reported Austrias Broadcasting Corporation “ORF”.

45 aeroplanes from Russian or Ukrainian airports were counted. They landed every fifth minute. This is a huge increase since the past year. Russians want to celebrate their orthodox christmas in Austria, knows a young tour escort. Their favourite destination is the valley in Bad Gastein.

– link: Bad Gastein

