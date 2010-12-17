Austria News

Austria wants more Russian tourists

More Russian tourists should come to Austria for a winter holiday. A new advertising campaign should guarantee an inflow of winter tourists from Russia. Since 2005 the amount of Russian tourists in Austria decreased dramatically. There was a loss of more than one third. Russians are Austrias most important target group beside German, Dutch, and British holidaymakers.

A reason of the massive drop is the economic crisis, knows the tourism manager of the region Zell am See-Kaprun Renate Ecker. But she is very optimistic that Russians are going to return soon. There was a slight increase last year, she told.

Austria tries everything to get more tourists from Russia. Some Austrian holiday destinations are partner of the big ski hall in Moscow. There are promotions in Russian cities. Russian journalists and tour operators get free winter holidays, and there are also direct cooperations with Russian travel agencies.

Salzburgs tourism metropolis Gastein has no problems with a decreasing tourist occurrence from Russia. They know how to make it right. From 2005 to 2010 they were able to redouble the amount of Russian tourists. In marked contrast to the rest of Austrias holiday destinations. The tourism boss of Gastein explains that he knows how to make the right advertising for his place in Russia.

